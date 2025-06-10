ESPN Officially Announces Lee Corso's Final College GameDay Location
Lee Corso will make his final headgear pick in Columbus, Ohio. Corso will be on hand to make a pick ahead of the Texas Longhorns-Ohio State Buckeyes matchup in Week 1. ESPN made it official with a post on the College GameDay X account on Tuesday.
ESPN announced back in April that Corso would make his final appearance this season during College GameDay's Week 1 stop. At the time there were two likely destinations for the legendary college football broadcaster's final trip with ESPN and Texas at Ohio State was one of them.
The Buckeye mascot head was the very first that Corso ever wore on GameDay way back in 1996. According to ESPN Corso donned the Brutus head 45 times during his career.
This game itself will be a matchup of two of the top teams in the nation. In January Ohio State beat Texas in the College Football Playoff semifinal, but Texas is currently the favorite to win the 2025 national championship, according to FanDuel.
It should be quite a scene when Corso makes that final headgear pick.