ESPN Officially Announces Lee Corso's Final College GameDay Location

Stephen Douglas

Lee Corso and the Ohio State Buckeyes mascot on the ESPN College GameDay set ahead of the 2024 College Football Playoff.
Lee Corso and the Ohio State Buckeyes mascot on the ESPN College GameDay set ahead of the 2024 College Football Playoff. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Lee Corso will make his final headgear pick in Columbus, Ohio. Corso will be on hand to make a pick ahead of the Texas Longhorns-Ohio State Buckeyes matchup in Week 1. ESPN made it official with a post on the College GameDay X account on Tuesday.

ESPN announced back in April that Corso would make his final appearance this season during College GameDay's Week 1 stop. At the time there were two likely destinations for the legendary college football broadcaster's final trip with ESPN and Texas at Ohio State was one of them.

The Buckeye mascot head was the very first that Corso ever wore on GameDay way back in 1996. According to ESPN Corso donned the Brutus head 45 times during his career.

This game itself will be a matchup of two of the top teams in the nation. In January Ohio State beat Texas in the College Football Playoff semifinal, but Texas is currently the favorite to win the 2025 national championship, according to FanDuel.

It should be quite a scene when Corso makes that final headgear pick.

STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

