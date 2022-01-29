LSU football coach Brian Kelly has not been with the program for a full two months, but he has already provided us with fake accents and, more recently, weird dance appearances.

After the Tigers landed Danny Lewis Jr—a tight end recruit—Lewis dropped a video of the two dancing to "Right Foot Creep" by Baton Rouge native Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, better known as rapper "NBA YoungBoy" on the 360 pedestal.

Even Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin thought video was rather interesting.

As bizarre as it looks, this was not the first time Kelly made his cameo in a video with an athlete. When the Tigers landed five-star quarterback Walker Howard, Kelly showcased his dreadful dance moves to Garth Brooks’s “Callin’ Baton Rouge” with Kelly.

But, nothing quite beats the time when Kelly introduced himself to LSU fans at a men’s basketball game in December with what appeared to be a fake Southern accent.

Looks like Kelly is having the time of his life in Baton Rouge. Meanwhile, fans can only hope the team performs much better than his dance moves in the video.

