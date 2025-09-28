Lane Kiffin Poked Fun At LSU LB Whit Weeks After Ole Miss's Win Over the Tigers
In the days leading up to the rivalry game between Ole Miss and LSU on Saturday, Lane Kiffin's daughter, Landry, announced her relationship on social media with Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks.
Following the "hard-launch," the Rebels head coach simply wrote "Take the over" on a post of the couple.
Ole Miss went on to defeat LSU 24-19. Weeks compiled 10 total tackles and recovered a Rebels' fumble during the game, but Kiffin and Ole Miss held control for much of the afternoon and came out on top. Ole Miss moves to 5-0 while LSU drops to 4-1.
After the win, Kiffin made sure to tease the storyline by saying in his postgame interview, "I'm looking for Whit [Weeks] right now to see if we covered the over."
While Kiffin got to playfully poke fun of Weeks after the victory, he was complimentary of the LSU linebacker prior to the matchup, saying, "Whit's an awesome kid and comes from a great family. Glad those two are happy together, and, you know, it really has nothing to do with the game itself."
The trolling wasn't solely reserved for Weeks, either. Kiffin also poked fun of LSU head coach Brian Kelly, immediately teasing his pregame comments that didn't come true thanks to Ole Miss's win.