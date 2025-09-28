SI

Lane Kiffin Poked Fun At LSU LB Whit Weeks After Ole Miss's Win Over the Tigers

Kiffin's daughter hard-launched her relationship with the LSU linebacker before the Ole Miss-LSU game.

Eva Geitheim

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin teased his daughter's boyfriend, LSU linebacker Whit Weeks, after the Rebels' win over the Tigers.
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin teased his daughter's boyfriend, LSU linebacker Whit Weeks, after the Rebels' win over the Tigers. / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
In this story:

In the days leading up to the rivalry game between Ole Miss and LSU on Saturday, Lane Kiffin's daughter, Landry, announced her relationship on social media with Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks.

Following the "hard-launch," the Rebels head coach simply wrote "Take the over" on a post of the couple.

Ole Miss went on to defeat LSU 24-19. Weeks compiled 10 total tackles and recovered a Rebels' fumble during the game, but Kiffin and Ole Miss held control for much of the afternoon and came out on top. Ole Miss moves to 5-0 while LSU drops to 4-1.

After the win, Kiffin made sure to tease the storyline by saying in his postgame interview, "I'm looking for Whit [Weeks] right now to see if we covered the over."

While Kiffin got to playfully poke fun of Weeks after the victory, he was complimentary of the LSU linebacker prior to the matchup, saying, "Whit's an awesome kid and comes from a great family. Glad those two are happy together, and, you know, it really has nothing to do with the game itself."

The trolling wasn't solely reserved for Weeks, either. Kiffin also poked fun of LSU head coach Brian Kelly, immediately teasing his pregame comments that didn't come true thanks to Ole Miss's win.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Eva Geitheim
EVA GEITHEIM

Eva Geitheim is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in December 2024, she wrote for Newsweek, Gymnastics Now and Dodgers Nation. A Bay Area native, she has a bachelor's in communications from UCLA. When not writing, she can be found baking or re-watching Gilmore Girls.

Home/College Football