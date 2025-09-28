Lane Kiffin Perfectly Trolled Brian Kelly Immediately After Ole Miss's Win Over LSU
Lane Kiffin wasted no time before poking fun at Brian Kelly after Ole Miss's win over LSU.
Kiffin's Rebels defeated Kelly's Tigers 24-19 on Saturday. While LSU brought the game within one-score in the fourth quarter, once Ole Miss took a two-possession lead in the second quarter, they maintained control over the game. Ole Miss outgained LSU by over 200 total yards, and held the Tigers to just 254 yards of offense on the day.
Following the game, Kiffin posted a picture of a piece of paper titled "In-Season Opponent Report" on social media. The paper simply included one quote from Kelly during 'The Brian Kelly Show' earlier in the week.
Kelly said Thursday in the lead-up to the rivalry game, “We’re looking forward to it. We’re going to keep that Magnolia Trophy right here in Baton Rouge right where it deserves to be and our guys are excited for the opportunity.”
This is certainly not the first time Kiffin has taken a playful jab Kelly. Before the start of the 2025 season, Kiffin teased Kelly for his odd dancing video with an LSU recruit in 2022. Last year, Kiffin poked fun at Kelly's angry face after LSU's loss to USC.
Naturally, after Ole Miss's win, Kiffin quickly teased Kelly again.