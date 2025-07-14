Lane Kiffin Takes Shot at Hugh Freeze for Frequency of Offseason Golf
A fun SEC offseason topic online has been the frequency in which Auburn Tigers coach Hugh Freeze has been playing golf.
The 55-year-old Tigers coach is heading into a pivotal year three at the helm, and after going 6–7 and 5–7 record in his first two seasons, his seat is certainly warming up heading into the fall. Couple the inconsistency on the field with the mixed results on the recruiting trail, and his leisurely golf games have come even more under the microscope.
"You know, everybody seems to like to talk about my golf game," Freeze said on David Pollack's See Ball Get Ball podcast last week. "... I do love golf. I enjoy playing. But what people don't realize is, you know, I assure you that I never missed a camp day or a recruiting day. But if camp got over at three o'clock one day, and Jill [Freeze] and I go out at 4:30, we absolutely might do that. And I'm not apologizing for that part of it. But my focus is 100% on getting Auburn in that win column this fall."
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, who is no stranger to the goings-on of the internet, made sure to address Freeze's golf game with a little trash talk directed at Freeze—who of course, is a former head coach at Ole Miss.
"It sounds like he's doing great with that," Kiffin joked on stage about Freeze's golf game at Monday's SEC media day in Atlanta. It isn't the first time he's done so this month.
It's a pivotal upcoming season for Freeze and the Tigers. It will be interesting to see just how much his hobbies come up in the national media conjecture, especially if Auburn doesn't perform to standard on the field in his third season in charge.