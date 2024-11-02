Who Did Lee Corso Pick Today? Week 10 College GameDay Headgear Choice
ESPN's College Gameday heads to Penn State for a massive Big Ten showdown between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Nittany Lions, two programs ranked inside the top five heading into Week 10. And, making the 421st mascot headgear pick of his ESPN career is beloved College Gameday analyst Lee Corso.
Corso, 89, has been an analyst on College Gameday since its first season on the air back in 1987. And over the years, the former college and professional football coach has become part of the Saturday morning routine for countless sports fans.
College Gameday first began broadcasting in an ESPN studio, but in 1993 began traveling to different schools, as they do currently. And, that's when the show, with the backdrop of rabid college football fans holding up witty signs and with plenty of big-name personalities lending their analysis, really took off.
As part of the show's grand finale, Corso, with fans of the host school roaring in his ear, makes his pick on the featured game of the week, teasing his selection for suspense, then announcing the pick by donning an oversized mascot head or football helmet, to the delight or outrage of the mob behind him. The former Louisville coach first began making picks by donning mascot or helmet headgear in 1996.
It makes for excellent and highly entertaining television. Over the years, many sports fans have started the day on Saturday by making sure to tune into ESPNCollege Gamedayshortly before12 p.m. ET, traditionally when Corso makes his pick between the host school and its opponent.
So, if you're unable to tune into Corso's pick of the Ohio State-Penn State game, or you are and want a more detailed account of the selection—as well as Corso's past selections—look no further than this article.
First, let's discuss the matchup.
Week 10: The Matchup and Its Significance
Featured Game of the Week: No. 4 Ohio State at No. 3 Penn State
In a Big Ten showdown with huge implications, the Ohio State Buckeyes travel to Beaver Stadium to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions. Ohio State, the No. 4 team in the nation, enters the contest on somewhat shaky ground. The Buckeyes exploded out of the starting gate to the tune of a 5-0 record, with its closest margin of victory in any of those wins being its 35-point rout of Marshall in Week 4. But Ohio State narrowly lost to No. 3 Oregon on the road by one point in Week 8, then sleepwalked its way through a 21-17 win over unranked Nebraska in its first game following its first defeat of the season. A quiet offensive performance in the second half of the win over the Cornhuskers has done nothing to encourage Buckeyes fans heading into the Penn State showdown.
But, this is still a top-10 offense in terms of total yards and points per game, and it's still a unit quarterbacked by Will Howard, who has fired 17 touchdown passes to just four interceptions this season. Plus, the duo of Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson has punished opposing defenses on the ground all year long, giving the Buckeyes one of the most balanced offenses in the country. On the other side of the ball, how well the Buckeyes' stout defense can contain the Nittany Lions' running game, which may be relied upon even more so than usual with Penn State starting QB Drew Allar dealing with a leg injury.
For the Nittany Lions, Allar's health is everything. On3 Sports is reporting that the junior QB is expected to play, though more clarity is likely to emerge as kickoff approaches. Allar has been able to practice this week, though Nittany Lions backup QB Beau Pribula has also taken practice reps and is expected to be a part of the gameplan. Pribula, who completed 11 of 13 passes for 98 yards and a touchdown while filling in for Allar in the Nittany Lions' win over Wisconsin last week, brings added mobility under center, which could open up some rushing lanes for the Penn State offense. A potential wild card in the matchup; the Buckeyes lost their starting left tackle Josh Simmons, which could leave that side of the line vulnerable to the Nittany Lions' pass rush.
Even with the expanded College Football Playoff, both these teams would like to earn a statement win, especially with the committee's first rankings on the way on November 5.
That said, let's take a look at Corso's history picking this matchup.
Lee Corso's Past Picks for Ohio State, Penn State
Ohio State will be making its 61st appearance, a record, on College Gameday on Saturday. Want another record? Corso has picked the Buckeyes 42 times, which is the most of any team. He has a robust 28-14 record in those games.
The show has been on the set for an Ohio State-Penn State matchup 12 times, and the Buckeyes hold a 10-2 edge in those contests. Corso has picked the Nittany Lions seven times, going 5-2 in those games.
In terms of memorable selections involving these two teams, let's go back in time to October 2017, when Corso, in the true spirit of Halloween, put a pumpkin—with an Ohio State hat—on his head to make his selection of the Buckeyes in an upset. And Corso ended up being correct, as the Buckeyes walked away with a narrow, 39-38 victory after scoring 11 points in the final five minutes to defeat the then-second ranked Nittany Lions.
Who will Corso pick on Saturday?
The Headgear Pick: Who Did Lee Corso Choose?
The Moment of Truth
Moments after guest picker Keegan-Michael Key unsurprisingly picked Penn State to win, Corso hit the actor and comedian with his classic, "Not so fast" line.
Corso's Chosen Team
"When in doubt, go with your heart," Corso said. "I'm going with my first love. The first love ever."
Corso then put the Brutus headgear on his head as he made his selection of Ohio State, to the chagrin of Penn State fans, who showered the College Gameday analyst with boos.
Corso's Headgear Pick Record to This Point in the Season
Corso carries a sublime 6-1 record into his selection on Saturday. Last week's pick was close to the heart for the beloved College Gameday analyst, as the show traveled to Bloomington, Indiana, where Corso coached the Hoosiers football team from 1973 to 1982, leading the program to its first-ever bowl game. Corso, of course, picked the Hoosiers to win—and ended up being right on the money.