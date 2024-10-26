Who Did Lee Corso Pick Today? Week 9 College GameDay Headgear Choice
For the first time in the show's history, ESPN College Gameday will travel to Indiana for a matchup between the unranked Washington Huskies and the No. 13-ranked Indiana Hoosiers. And that means that beloved Gameday analyst Lee Corso is poised to make another headgear pick. Saturday's show will be a homecoming for Corso, who spent 10 seasons as the Hoosiers football coach and in 2010 was inducted into the Indiana Athletics Hall of Fame.
Corso, 89, has been an analyst on College Gameday since its first season on the air back in 1987. And over the years, the former college and professional football coach has become part of the Saturday morning routine for countless sports fans.
College Gameday first began broadcasting in an ESPN studio, but in 1993 began traveling to different schools, as they do currently. And, that's when the show, with the backdrop of rabid college football fans holding up witty signs and with plenty of big-name personalities lending their analysis, really took off.
As part of the show's grand finale, Corso, with fans of the host school roaring in his ear, makes his pick on the featured game of the week, teasing his selection for suspense, then announcing the pick by donning an oversized mascot head or football helmet, to the delight or outrage of the mob behind him. The former Louisville coach first began making picks by donning mascot or helmet headgear in 1996.
It makes for excellent and highly entertaining television. Over the years, many sports fans have started the day on Saturday by making sure to tune into ESPN College Gameday shortly before12 p.m. ET, traditionally when Corso makes his pick between the host school and its opponent.
So, if you're unable to tune into Corso's pick of the Washington-Indiana game, or you are and want a more detailed account of the selection—as well as Corso's past selections—look no further than this article.
First, let's take a look at the matchup.
Week 9: The Matchup and Its Significance
Featured Game of the Week: Washington at No. 13 Indiana
Just a year after going 14-1, a season that saw Washington earn a bid in the College Football Playoff, then lose in the national title game to Michigan, 2024 has not been as kind to the Huskies. The Huskies started off 2-0 and appeared to be picking up right where they left off, but losses to Washington State and Rutgers in two of their next three games dampened the outlook on the season. The Huskies did get some revenge on Michigan with an impressive Week 6 upset win over the defending-champions, but Washington followed the victory up with a blowout loss to Iowa the following week. That leaves the Huskies at a middling 4-3 entering their Week 9 matchup with the Hoosiers. The Huskies rank 31st in total yards per game but just 155th in points scored per game. Figuring out how to score in the red zone, a problem area for the Huskies under first-year coach Jedd Fisch, will be paramount against Indiana.
Meanwhile, in the biggest storyline of the game, Indiana star quarterback Kurtis Rourke will miss the contest due to a thumb injury. A breakout star after transferring from Ohio in December of 2023, Rourke has completed 74.6 percent of his passes for 15 touchdowns and three interceptions in seven games played, leading the Hoosiers to a perfect record. First-year coach Curt Cignetti has the Hoosiers humming on both sides of the ball, as the team rnkas in the top 10 in both total offense and defense, as well as points scored and allowed. The question is, can backup QB Tayven Jackson do enough to lead the Hoosiers to a win? An Indiana defense that just yielded seven points to Nebraska may need to win the day once again for the Hoosiers to emerge with a victory.
That said, let's take a look at Corso's history picking these two teams.
Lee Corso's Past Picks for Washington, Indiana
Washington has made nine appearances on College Gameday. Lee Corso has picked the Huskies four times, sporting a 2-2 record in those games. Meanwhile, Indiana has made just one appearance on Gameday back in 2017, a special Thursday night edition of the show. Corso has never picked the Hoosiers—he correctly picked the Buckeyes to win the 2017 clash. Will that change on Saturday?
In terms of memorable picks made by Corso involving one of these two teams, it's hard to forget Corso, who has said multiple times that the Oregon Ducks mascot is his favorite, going against his own preference and picking Washington to beat the Ducks in October of 2023.
"Ladies and gentleman, boys and girls," Corso said. "This pick is strictly business. Give me Harry!" [The Washington Huskies mascot]. The Huskies ended up winning 36-33, a thrilling and dramatic victory over the Ducks.
It will be interesting to see what surprises, if any, await college football fans when Corso makes his pick of the Washington-Indiana game, a contest undoubtedly close to the heart for the beloved analyst.
The Headgear Pick: Who Did Lee Corso Choose?
The Moment of Truth
So, was Corso, on the day of an emotional homecoming to Indiana where he had the day of October 26 named after him, going to pick against the Hoosiers?
"It's obvious who I'm picking," Corso said.
Corso's Chosen Team
Corso picked Indiana, and in perhaps one of his best and most fitting headgear picks of all time, donned the hat he wore commemorating Indiana's Holiday Bowl win over BYU, the program's first-ever bowl game victory.
It doesn't get any better than this.
Corso's Headgear Pick Record to This Point in the Season
Corso carries a 280-140 lifetime record into Saturday's selection. He is 5-1 making headgear picks this season. The beloved College Gameday analyst carried a perfect 5-0 record into last Saturday's show, his return to the desk after missing the previous two episodes due to health, but his selection of Texas proved to be incorrect after the Bulldogs pulled off a 30-15 win over the Longhorns on the road.