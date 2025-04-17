Lee Corso's Final 'College GameDay' Pick Could Be the Same as His Very First
Legendary ESPN college football personality Lee Corso is retiring. Corso, who has been on College GameDay since its inception in 1987, will turn 90 in August and then make his final appearance on the show a few weeks later during the first week of the season.
Corso has been donning mascot heads whenever the panel picked ESPN's game of the week at the end of almost every broadcast since 1996. The question is, what will the final headgear pick be?
Looking ahead to the Week 1 slate there are two obvious options. First, the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Florida State Seminoles. Corso, who grew up in Florida, played football at FSU in the 1950's and got his start coaching there as a graduate assistant.
The other possibility, which would create a neat bookend to his time on the show, is Texas at Ohio State. According to ESPN, Corso has made 430 headgear picks and he hasn't picked any school more than Ohio State as he's put on the Brutus head 45 times.
Fittingly, Ohio State was also his first headgear pick back in 1996.
There would be something poetic and preordained about Corso starting and ending this beloved college football tradition wearing the same headgear. Acting like he's going to pick Arch Manning and the Longhorns on the road in Columbus before adding one final "not so fast my friend," would be one more moment fans would never forget.