Lincoln Riley Addresses Speculation That He Could Leave USC For Open CFB Job
USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley swiftly put to bed any and all rumors that he could leave Los Angeles for a vacant college head coaching job this offseason.
After it was reported by The Athletic that the University of Central Florida had inquired about Riley's availability, the 41-year-old was asked on Wednesday about being linked to other jobs:
"I'm a USC Trojan," said Riley with a smile. "I'm at the place where I want to be. It's a non-starter. It's a non-issue. I'm home."
UCF's former head coach Gus Malzhan recently resigned to become the offensive coordinator at Florida State.
After a five-year stint as coach at the University of Oklahoma, Riley became USC's coach in November 2021—reportedly signing a 10-year, $110 million contract with the program. The Athletic reported that even if Riley did want to leave, it would likely "cost tens of millions of dollars for either the Trojans or the school looking to hire him away." They added, "UCF is not in position to replicate the deal Riley has at USC. Malzahn made $4 million in 2024 at UCF."
Despite a declining record year-over-year, Riley has led USC to bowl-eligibility in each of the last three seasons. Throughout his career in both Norman and Los Angeles, Riley has coached three quarterbacks in Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, and Caleb Williams to Heisman Trophy wins. All three were eventual No. 1 picks in the NFL Draft.