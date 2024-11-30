UCF's Gus Malzahn to Resign, Set to Become New Offensive Coordinator at Florida State
UCF head coach Gus Malzahn is resigning and will become the new offensive coordinator at Florida State, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel.
Malzahn, who concluded his fourth season as the UCF head coach on Friday night with a 28–14 loss to the Utah Utes, went 28–24 in four seasons with the Knights. This season was his worst showing as UCF's head coach, as the program finished with a 4–8 record. Malzahn and the Knights lost eight of their final nine games, and he would have entered the 2025 season on the hot seat.
Malzahn will be the primary play caller at Florida State, which is a role that was previously held by Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell. Norvell felt the change was necessary after his team went 2-9 this season entering Saturday night's finale against the Florida Gators. Norvell and Malzahn do have history together, as Norvell was Malzahn's graduate assistant in 2007 and '08 when Malzahn was the co-offensive coordinator at Tulsa.
Malzahn will look to help restore Florida State's offensive efficiency in '25 and beyond, as the Seminoles were one of the worst teams in the FBS on the offensive side of the football this season.