Lincoln Riley Fires Back at Sherrone Moore's Comments Ahead of USC-Michigan Showdown

The Trojans will welcome the Wolverines to SoCal on Saturday night.

Mike Kadlick

USC welcomes Michigan to SoCal this weekend.
Some subtle shots are being fired between head coaches ahead of the No. 15-ranked Michigan Wolverines heading west to take on the 4-1 USC Trojans this weekend.

Kickoff for the much-anticipated Big Ten contest is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from a sold-out Los Angeles Coliseum—but while speaking with the media this week, Wolverines coach Sherrone Moore did his best not to buy into the hype surrounding the historic venue.

"We're not celebrating going to the Coliseum," he said with a wry smile. "There's no pictures and selfies cuz we're at the nice Coliseum. It's sold out, but it's sold out 'cuz Michigan's coming."

Trojans coach Lincoln Riley was then asked about Moore's comments later in the week, and gave a simple—yet effective—response back:

"I don't really care what he says," he answered bluntly. "We're looking forward to playing."

Game on.

Saturday marks just the third time since 2006 that USC and Michigan will face off against one another—and just the first time since 1957(!) that the Wolverines will visit the Coliseum. While the Trojans hold a 6-5 lifetime record over Michigan, Big Blue got the best of them last year with a 27-24 win in Ann Arbor.

Now Big Ten conference foes, a budding rivalry is perhaps in the making between these two storied programs.

