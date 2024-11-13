Live Updates of College Football Playoff Rankings, Bracket Revealed Nov. 12
- Oregon Ducks
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Miami (FL) Hurricanes
- Texas Longhorns
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Indiana Hoosiers
- BYU Cougars
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Boise State Broncos
- SMU Mustangs
- Texas A&M Aggies
- LSU Tigers
- Ole Miss Rebels
- Iowa State Cyclones
- Pittsburgh Panthers
- Kansas State Wildcats
- Colorado Buffaloes
- Washington State Cougars
- Louisville Cardinals
- Clemson Tigers
- Missouri Tigers
- Army West Point Black Knights
Last week, the first official rankings of the College Football Playoff field for 2024 were released. Since then, Georgia (No. 3 last week) lost to to Ole Miss (No. 16), Miami (No. 4) took its first loss of the season to unranked Georgia Tech, and LSU (15) lost to Alabama (11). While these preliminary rankings technically hold no weight on the final bracket, they give some insight into what the selection committee is valuing and devaluing.
It's safe to say we may see some movement from last week's rankings—which can be found here—which will give even more insight into the factors the committee views as valuable.
There were not any bombshell surprises in the rankings last week, and a field of 12—new to 2024—gives the committee plenty of leeway to make sure the very best teams are included in the rankings.
College Football Playoff Rankings: Live Updates on Nov. 12
This will be updated as rankings are revealed on Nov. 12.
College Football Playoff Projected Bracket: Live Updates on Nov. 12
- No. 12 vs No. 5 (winner moves on to play No. 4)
- No. 8 vs No. 9 (winner moves on to play No. 1)
- No. 11 vs No. 6 (winner moves on to play No. 3)
- No. 10 vs No. 7 (winner moves on to play No. 2)
This bracket will be updated live as results are released.
Here is the 12-team bracket as it stands from last week's rankings, in the meantime:
- Boise State vs Ohio State (winner moves on to play BYU)
- Tennessee vs Indiana (winner moves on to play Oregon)
- Alabama vs Texas (winner moves on to play Miami)
- Notre Dame vs Penn State (winner moves on to play Georgia)