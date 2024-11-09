Livvy Dunne Poked Fun at Nick Saban Over His Viral Vanderbilt Quote on 'College GameDay'
LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne made the most of her appearance on ESPN's College GameDay on Saturday in Baton Rouge.
As one of two celebrity guest pickers alongside her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes, Dunne took a funny shot at former Alabama coach Nick Saban while choosing between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the No. 24 Vanderbilt Commodores.
"Someone once said that Vanderbilt was the easiest place to play in the SEC," Dunne said while looking at Saban. "But not today. I’m going with Vanderbilt."
Dunne is referencing comments made by Saban in September in which he claimed the only home stadium in the SEC that is not hard to play in is FirstBank Stadium, the longtime home of the Commodores.
Two weeks after Saban's comments, Vanderbilt upset then top-ranked Alabama 40–35 in front of 28,934 fans at FirstBank Stadium, marking the Commodores' first win over the Crimson Tide since 1984. As Vanderbilt fans stormed the field, Saban's comments played over the loudspeakers.
Vanderbilt and South Carolina are set to square off at 4:15 p.m. ET in Nashville, Tenn. But Dunne, Skenes and the rest of the college football world will have their eyes on the prime-time clash between No. 11 Alabama and No. 14 LSU at 7:30 p.m. ET at Tiger Stadium.