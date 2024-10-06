SI

Vanderbilt Played Perfect Nick Saban Clip as Fans Rushed Field After Beating Alabama

The Commodores didn't forget Saban's words.

Liam McKeone

Nick Saban didn't find Vanderbilt a very tough place to play
The Vanderbilt Commodores took down the No. 1-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday afternoon. The biggest upset of the college football season blew fans away and will be remembered as a landmark moment for Vandy's football program, which has been on the receiving end of many a beatdown from their SEC foes.

In other words, this is a win that felt really good for the Commodores. And the team was ready with the receipts as soon as the clock hit quadruple zeroes.

As fans rushed the field and the fireworks went off, the school played a recent Pat McAfee Show clip of Nick Saban talking about the toughest places to play in the SEC. During the conversation the longtime Crimson Tide head honcho took a shot at Vandy, saying it was the only place "not hard to play in the SEC." It's only fitting those words echoed around FirstBank Stadium as Alabama walked off the field in utter disbelief.

Here's the full clip, at the end of which Saban insists it isn't intended as disrespect.

"The only place you play in the SEC that’s not hard to play is Vanderbilt," Saban stated emphatically to McAfee. "At Vanderbilt, you have more fans there than they have. And that's no disrespect to them. It's the truth."

What a moment for the Commodores.

