Lou Holtz Takes Another Swipe at Ryan Day, Shares Whether He'll Attend Title Game
Lou Holtz continues to take shots at Ohio State head coach Ryan Day.
On Monday, Day said the two have never buried the hatchet on their long-running feud ahead of the Buckeyes' showdown with Notre Dame in the national title game. On Wednesday, Holtz took to X (formerly Twitter) and was at it again.
Pat McAfee openly wondered whether Holtz was going to be in attendance on Monday. Holtz quote-tweeted the clip from McAfee's show and said, "If Notre Dame doesn’t win, it’s because we want to preserve Ryan Day’s job. I was originally going to be at the game in spirit, but now I’ll be dragging my body along as well."
The feud between the two began in 2023 when Holtz claimed Notre Dame was better than Ohio State before the two teams played. He then singled out Day for criticism, saying, "He has lost to Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, Michigan twice, and everybody that beats him does so because they're more physical than Ohio State. I think Notre Dame will take that same approach."
After Ohio State beat Notre Dame 17–14, Day blasted Holtz in his postgame interview.
It looks like the two will be in the same building Monday night. Maybe things will finally get settled then.