Ryan Day Had Very Short Answer When Asked About Lou Holtz Ahead of CFP Title Game
Ohio State and Notre Dame will square off in the CFP national title game next Monday night in Atlanta and one of the underlying storylines surrounds Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day and former legendary Fighting Irish head coach Lou Holtz.
In case you forgot, the two had a little spat last season that ended with Day calling out Holtz on national television after Ohio State got a thrilling road victory over Notre Dame. The day before the game Holtz said Day's teams lost big games because they weren't physical enough and said that Notre Dame would beat them.
Here's how Day handled that postgame interview:
Well, Day was asked about Holtz during a CFP championship game press conference on Sunday and if he had cleared the air with Holtz since that night last season.
His answer? "No. No."
Ohio State is a massive favorite to beat Notre Dame. If that happens, we'll have to see if Day brings up Holtz again.