Louisiana Monroe Names Head Football Coach As Interim Athletic Director
Louisiana Monroe has named head football coach Bryant Vincent as the school's interim athletic director.
Vincent, who is about to embark on his second season as the school's football coach, has accepted the role on an interim basis while the school conducts a nationwide search to replace John Hartwell, who stepped down earlier this week to pursue other professional opportunities.
"I am grateful to Bryant for stepping up to serve as interim AD," ULM president Dr. Carrie L. Castille said in a statement. "Not only is Bryant a leader, but he builds teams and communities. Bryant has the support of the Associate ADs and will be working closely with them to ensure he can serve both roles and win games. He has already gained the support of this community as a head coach, and I hope that everyone will join me in rallying around him to support ULM athletics. I have no doubt in Bryant's ability to serve in both roles with excellence and a winning spirit."
Vincent is one of the premier faces of the university as the head football coach and will now serve in a broader leadership role as well outside of the football program.
It's a rare move, but it is not unprecedented. Michigan State had head men's basketball coach Tom Izzo serve as an interim co-athletic director prior to the school hiring J. Batt earlier this summer. The key difference? Izzo has spent three decades in East Lansing, while Vincent has only been at ULM for a year in his current role.