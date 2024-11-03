SI

Louisiana-Monroe Offensive Line Coach's Altercation With Player Nearly Turns Physical

Warhawks offensive line coach Cameron Blankenship will probably like to have this one back.

Louisiana-Monroe lost to Marshall on Saturday, but that's only part of the storyline coming out of the contest.
Louisiana-Monroe fell to Marshall 28–23 on Saturday to fall to 5-3 on the season and 3-2 in Sun Belt play, but the defeat on Saturday afternoon is only part of the story coming out of this game.

Warhawks offensive line coach Cameron Blankenship was seen going absolutely ballistic on redshirt-sophomore offensive lineman Drew Hutchinson. It appeared from the clip that Hutchinson should not have been in the game with the offense's planned personnel package, as Blankenship was screaming for Hutchinson to get off the field.

Hutchinson went sprinting to the sideline, and Blankenship was seen following him back towards the bench aggressively before getting into his face and nearly shoving him. Two Louisiana-Monroe players got between Blankenship and Hutchinson to separate the coach from the player before things turned physical.

Blankenship will certainly want to have this one back. It remains to be seen if any discipline will be levied from the program for nearly shoving his player out of anger.

