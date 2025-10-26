AP Top 25 Poll: LSU Tumbles Out of Rankings After Blowout Loss to Texas A&M
For the first time in what feels like forever, college football's top 10 came out of the weekend unscathed, thanks—in part—to Vanderbilt's last-minute win over Missouri that firmly placed quarterback Diego Pavia into Heisman Trophy contention.
Elsewhere in the NCAA, Texas A&M stomped all over LSU in Death Valley, Bill Belichick's UNC Tar Heels lost again—this time in dramatic, overtime fashion—and saw the coach pull off one of his classic stunts with the media, and Arch Manning led Texas to a comeback win over Mississippi State—but left in overtime with an injury.
And with that, another electric Saturday of college football has come and gone. Here's a look at the latest AP Top 25 rankings:
Rank
Team
Change From Last Week
1.
Ohio State Buckeyes
None
2.
Indiana Hoosiers
None
3.
Texas A&M Aggies
None
4.
Alabama Crimson Tide
None
5.
Georgia Bulldogs
None
6.
Oregon Ducks
None
7.
Ole Miss Rebels
+1
8.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
-1
9.
Vanderbilt Commodores
+1
t10.
Miami Hurricanes
-1
t10.
BYU Cougars
+1
12.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
None
13.
Texas Tech Red Raiders
+1
14.
Tennessee Volunteers
+3
15.
Virginia Cavaliers
+1
16.
Louisville Cardinals
+3
17.
Cincinnati Bearcats
+4
18.
Oklahoma Sooners
-5
19.
Missouri Tigers
-4
20.
Texas Longhorns
+2
21.
Michigan Wolverines
+4
22.
Houston Cougars
New to Top 25
23.
USC Trojans
New to Top 25
24.
Utah Utes
New to Top 25
25.
Memphis Tigers
New to Top 25