AP Top 25 Poll: LSU Tumbles Out of Rankings After Blowout Loss to Texas A&M

A look at the AP's latest Top 25 rankings after Week 9 in college football.

Mike Kadlick

LSU lost to Texas A&M by 24 on Saturday.
LSU lost to Texas A&M by 24 on Saturday.

For the first time in what feels like forever, college football's top 10 came out of the weekend unscathed, thanks—in part—to Vanderbilt's last-minute win over Missouri that firmly placed quarterback Diego Pavia into Heisman Trophy contention.

Elsewhere in the NCAA, Texas A&M stomped all over LSU in Death Valley, Bill Belichick's UNC Tar Heels lost again—this time in dramatic, overtime fashion—and saw the coach pull off one of his classic stunts with the media, and Arch Manning led Texas to a comeback win over Mississippi State—but left in overtime with an injury.

And with that, another electric Saturday of college football has come and gone. Here's a look at the latest AP Top 25 rankings:

Rank

Team

Change From Last Week

1.

Ohio State Buckeyes

None

2.

Indiana Hoosiers

None

3.

Texas A&M Aggies

None

4.

Alabama Crimson Tide

None

5.

Georgia Bulldogs

None

6.

Oregon Ducks

None

7.

Ole Miss Rebels

+1

8.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

-1

9.

Vanderbilt Commodores

+1

t10.

Miami Hurricanes

-1

t10.

BYU Cougars

+1

12.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

None

13.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

+1

14.

Tennessee Volunteers

+3

15.

Virginia Cavaliers

+1

16.

Louisville Cardinals

+3

17.

Cincinnati Bearcats

+4

18.

Oklahoma Sooners

-5

19.

Missouri Tigers

-4

20.

Texas Longhorns

+2

21.

Michigan Wolverines

+4

22.

Houston Cougars

New to Top 25

23.

USC Trojans

New to Top 25

24.

Utah Utes

New to Top 25

25.

Memphis Tigers

New to Top 25

Published
Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

