LSU to Fire Athletic Director Scott Woodward Following Governor’s Comments
Just a few days after firing head football coach Brian Kelly, LSU athletic director Scott Woodward is set to part ways with the university as well.
Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger reported Thursday, citing sources, that LSU is finalizing an exit agreement with Woodward. The school is expected to announce the move as soon as Friday.
Verge Ausberry, the current athletic administrator in Baton Rouge, is expected to serve as the interim athletic director.
The news comes just one day after Louisiana governor Jeff Landry blasted Woodward in a press conference while discussing LSU’s open head-coaching job. d
"I can tell you right now, Scott Woodward is not selecting the next coach,” Landry said. “Hell, I'll let Donald Trump select it before I let him.”
"We are not going down a failed path, and I want to tell you something, this is a pattern," Landry continued. "The guy that's here now that wrote that contract cost Texas A&M $77 million. Right now, we've got a $53 million liability. We're not doing that again ... I'm not gonna be picking the next coach, but I can promise you we're gonna pick a coach and we're gonna make sure that coach is successful, and we're gonna make sure that he's compensated properly."
Woodward was hired by LSU in April 2019. Over his tenure, he hired Kelly as well as women’s college basketball coach Kim Mulkey, who has been as successful as she has been polarizing. Earlier in his career, Woodward served as the athletic director at Washington from 2008 to ‘16 and at Texas A&M from 2019 to ‘19.
The Tigers’ football team, 5–3, and is off this week and will return to battle No. 4 Alabama on Nov. 8.
