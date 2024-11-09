SI

LSU Media Relations Offers Touching Tribute to Ben Herbstreit Outside Broadcast Booth

It's been a tough week for Kirk Herbstreit amid the loss of his famed golden retriever, Ben.

LSU media relations offered a touching tribute outside the broadcast booth to honor Kirk Herbstreit's departed dog, Ben.
It has been a tough week for ESPN college football commentator Kirk Herbstreit. Herbstreit announced the death of his famed 10-year-old golden retriever, Ben, on Thursday.

From the set of College GameDay, to the broadcast booth of ESPN's game of the week that Herbstreit called, Ben became a mainstay as a travel companion for Kirk, frequenting the field during pregame warmups, as well as the broadcast booth while the game was called.

He captured the hearts of college football fans everywhere, and College GameDay put together a beautiful tribute to the relationship of Kirk and Ben on Saturday morning in Baton Rouge. Herbstreit will be calling the prime-time game between No. 11 Alabama and No. 14 LSU, and outside the broadcast booth, LSU's media relations team placed a photo of the Herbstreits along with a bouquet of flowers. The caption of the picture read "Ben Herbstreit. College Football's Best Friend."

Sports Illustrated's Bryan Fischer captured the tribute in a post on social media.

As pet lovers know, Herbstreit is going through an incredibly tough time, but the support that he's received from college football fans everywhere has been comforting for him, as he revealed in a post of his own.

