Malcolm Butler Reveals Key Reason He Believes Bill Belichick Will Succeed at UNC
Since becoming the new coach of the North Carolina football program, Bill Belichick has started recruiting high school players to the program. The idea of Belichick recruiting has brought on mixed reactions from the football world, with even Tom Brady poking fun at the idea of Belichick recruiting high schoolers last December.
Former Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler, who was the New England's hero with his game-sealing interception against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX a decade ago, actually thinks recruiting and scouting will be an area that sets Belichick apart as a college coach.
"He's finna win," Butler told The Mina Kimes Show. "Bill Belichick never been the guy about money. Obviously, we need to be compensated for what we do, but this NIL deal, Bill Belichick go finds Malcolm Butler working at Popeye's. You ain't think he finna find no players that's going to come in and play? He's going to find players that people don't want."
Butler pointed to Belichick's ability with the Patriots to turn unwanted prospects into productive players as a key advantage he has as a recruiter.
"What about Tom Brady? What about Julian Edelman?" Butler said.
From Brady to Edelman to Butler himself, who went from playing Division II football to becoming a Super Bowl icon as a rookie, Belichick has found untapped talent in so many players, which could be crucial as he begins rebuilding the program at UNC. Though Belichick's reputation from the NFL could help him land strong recruits, he might also be able to sign overlooked high school players or bring out the best in any recruit, like he did with the Patriots.
Belichick has already spoken positively about his experience on the recruiting trail.
"It's been great," he said on the Pat McAfee Show last month. "It's been great to get on the road and see some of the great high school coaches, programs, players. Still a lot more to hit but it's been fun connecting with so many people—some new, some old—it's been a great process. There's a lot of really good kids out there, it's been fun to see them."