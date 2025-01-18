Marcus Freeman Makes His Stance on NFL Jobs Clear Amid Bears' Interest
The Chicago Bears are interested in interviewing Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman for their head coaching vacancy according to a Jan. 12 report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Freeman has yet to give the NFL much thought yet, though, as his Fighting Irish are in Atlanta preparing to play the Ohio State Buckeyes for the national championship Monday.
On Saturday, Notre Dame and Ohio State took part in media day ahead of their showdown in the College Football Playoff national championship game, where Freeman was asked about the NFL rumors.
“The reality is, with team success comes individual recognition,” Freeman told reporters Saturday via the Chicago Sun-Times. “To hear that the Bears have interest, it’s humbling. It’s the NFL. It’s also a reminder that with team success comes individual success.
"I have put zero thought into coaching in the NFL. All my attention has just been getting this team prepared.”
Pelissero's report mentioned that the Bears have done extension research on Freeman for months and it would not be a shock if the 39-year-old considers an NFL leap at some point.
Whether that time is now, though, will have to wait a few days until Notre Dame's season is complete. In the meantime, the Bears have cast a wide net to find their next head coach after the team parted with Matt Eberflus during the season.