Steelers Quickly Dismissed Bears' Interest to Trade for Mike Tomlin
The Chicago Bears reportedly called the Pittsburgh Steelers to inquire whether they could try to trade for head coach Mike Tomlin, which Pittsburgh quickly dismissed.
According to the report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Bears checked if they could talk to Tomlin and potentially make a trade to fill their head coaching vacancy, but the discussions never made it to Tomlin himself.
Schefter mentioned that at least one other team besides the Bears inquired with the Steelers about a potential Tomlin trade, but they were informed the longtime Steelers' head coach has a no-trade clause in his contract.
Earlier this week, Tomlin dismissed the potential for another team to acquire him via trade, too.
"I have no message. Save your time," Tomlin said, per Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
After the Steelers lost their sixth consecutive playoff game Saturday in an AFC wild-card matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, fans questioned whether it was time for Tomlin and the Steelers to part ways after 18 seasons.
Schefter's report Saturday noted that the Steelers have no interest in moving on from Tomlin despite other team's interest in the head coach. In June, Tomlin signed a three-year contract extension that keeps him with the team through at least the 2027 season.
The Bears continue their coaching search after parting with Matt Eberflus following a brutal Thanksgiving Day loss to the Detroit Lions. Chicago is casting a wide net in their search, but any possibility of acquiring Tomlin to fill the vacancy was shut down immediately.