Marcus Freeman Had the Perfect Line When Asked About Notre Dame's Underdog Status
The Fighting Irish coach had a strong message for his team ahead of the national championship.
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish entered Monday's national championship game as greater than an eight-point underdog against the Ohio State Buckeyes.
But if you're asking Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman, the Vegas betting markets got it wrong. Well, actually, they got it half right.
"Vegas got half of it right," Freeman said he told his team in the locker room. "We're not some underdogs, but we're some dogs."
How about that for some confidence?
The Irish have exuded it in spades since the Week 2 loss to Northern Illinois, rattling off 13 straight victories, including three playoff wins to make it to the title game.
If Notre Dame pulls off the improbable, it'll be the school's first national championship since 1988.
