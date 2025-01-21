SI

Marcus Freeman Had the Perfect Line When Asked About Notre Dame's Underdog Status

The Fighting Irish coach had a strong message for his team ahead of the national championship.

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman had a strong message for his team ahead of the national championship.
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman had a strong message for his team ahead of the national championship. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish entered Monday's national championship game as greater than an eight-point underdog against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

But if you're asking Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman, the Vegas betting markets got it wrong. Well, actually, they got it half right.

"Vegas got half of it right," Freeman said he told his team in the locker room. "We're not some underdogs, but we're some dogs."

How about that for some confidence?

The Irish have exuded it in spades since the Week 2 loss to Northern Illinois, rattling off 13 straight victories, including three playoff wins to make it to the title game.

If Notre Dame pulls off the improbable, it'll be the school's first national championship since 1988.

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

