Mark Stoops, Kentucky Erupt in Epic Locker Room Celebration After Win Over Ole Miss
Unranked Kentucky walked into Oxford, Miss. and upset the No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels, 20-17, on Saturday to capture the program's first road win against the Rebels since 1978.
The Wildcats, just a couple weeks removed from taking then-ranked No. 1 Georgia to the brink in Lexington, leaned on their defense once again on Saturday. Kentucky recorded four sacks, seven tackles for loss and held a potent Ole Miss offense to just 1-for-10 on third down in the victory.
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops had plenty of reason to be excited after his program's statement win to move to 3-2 on the season and 1-2 in SEC play. In the locker room after the game, Stoops was captured on video crowd surfing high above his players while the entire team jumped around in celebration.
The moment was captured by star wide receiver Barion Brown, who recorded five catches for 88 yards on Saturday.
The Wildcats will head into their open week riding high. They'll look to keep the momentum going on Oct. 12 in a home game against Vanderbilt.