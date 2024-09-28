SI

Mark Stoops, Kentucky Erupt in Epic Locker Room Celebration After Win Over Ole Miss

Saturday marked Kentucky's first win over Ole Miss in Oxford since 1978.

Mike McDaniel

Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops celebrates after gigantic road upset of No. 6 Ole Miss.
Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops celebrates after gigantic road upset of No. 6 Ole Miss. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Unranked Kentucky walked into Oxford, Miss. and upset the No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels, 20-17, on Saturday to capture the program's first road win against the Rebels since 1978.

The Wildcats, just a couple weeks removed from taking then-ranked No. 1 Georgia to the brink in Lexington, leaned on their defense once again on Saturday. Kentucky recorded four sacks, seven tackles for loss and held a potent Ole Miss offense to just 1-for-10 on third down in the victory.

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops had plenty of reason to be excited after his program's statement win to move to 3-2 on the season and 1-2 in SEC play. In the locker room after the game, Stoops was captured on video crowd surfing high above his players while the entire team jumped around in celebration.

The moment was captured by star wide receiver Barion Brown, who recorded five catches for 88 yards on Saturday.

The Wildcats will head into their open week riding high. They'll look to keep the momentum going on Oct. 12 in a home game against Vanderbilt.

More of the Latest Around College Football

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/College Football