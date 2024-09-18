Marshall's Charles Huff Has an Enticing NIL Offer for Ohio State's 'Fast' Players
The Marshall Thundering Herd enter Saturday's contest on the road at No. 3 Ohio State as a 40-point underdog.
Marshall coach Charles Huff knows his team will be up against it in Columbus, but told the media that the program is on the right track coming off a 31-14 loss two weeks ago in Blacksburg to Virginia Tech.
While Huff may feel good about his roster and the direction of the program, that doesn't mean that he wouldn't like to have some of the players on Ohio State's roster.
In fact, he said as much when meeting with the media on Tuesday, which led to a hysterical breakdown of Marshall's NIL deals that the program offers to players.
"I feel good about the track we're on, trust me," Huff told the media on Tuesday. "I know where we are, but I feel good about the track we're on. And I feel good about the players we have. [I] would love to have some of those guys from Ohio State, too. So if they want to transfer on down we've got a Tudor's biscuit NIL all-you-can-eat. So if any of those guys that run really, really fast at Ohio State like Tudor's biscuits, I promise you, all you can eat, all day if you transfer here."
Huff's wry smile in the media room after dropping that NIL offer had the place erupting in laughter.
The 'Herd may need some Tudor's biscuits after this one on Saturday.
Kickoff is set for Noon ET in Columbus.