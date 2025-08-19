Matt Leinart's Son Trolled Him By Asking Alexa One Simple Question
Matt Leinart had an incredible college football career at USC, winning a national championship and a Heisman. His NFL career did not live up to his billing as the No. 10 pick in the 2006 draft, but he went into sports media after he retired and remains a prominent name in college football and works as an analyst on FOX's Big Noon Kickoff.
Despite this long resume, Matt Leinart was recently trolled by his family when his wife recorded video of one of his children asking Alexa the very simple question, "Who's Matt Leinart?"
"From RootSports.com: Matt Leinart was a Heisman Trophy winning quarterback at USC and Top 10 NFL draft pick, but his pro career didn't amount to much."
After hearing that Leinart said, "Really?" With a chuckle his wife added, "Yikes. Oh well."
Then right before the video ends Leinart says, "Wow. Alexa's rough. Damn."
The thing is, Alexa was only doing her job. Though it turns out Alexa, the virtual assistant in countless American homes who some people rely on for actual answers, attributes that quote to RootSports.com when those words appear to have originated on ProFootballTalk. So it’s not only cold, but also kind of lazy.