Matt Rhule Believes Big Ten Should Earn Four Bids in College Football Playoff
Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule believes that the newly constructed Big Ten conference is the best league in college football, and as such, should earn no less than four bids into the College Football Playoff annually moving forward.
Rhule made the claim in an appearance at Big Ten media day on Wednesday.
"I think four teams from this league should get in the College Football Playoff every year," Rhule told reporters in Indianapolis. "This is the best league. This is the NFL of college football in my mind. We stretch from coast to coast in different time zones."
If you get past the "NFL of college football" part of the quote that should make any longtime diehard college football fan squirm, the reasoning of Rhule doesn't make much sense. Shouldn't the "best league" be determined by whether or not the teams in the conference are playing some of the best football in the sport?
Instead, Rhule elected to go with the reasoning of geography, which simply doesn't make a ton of sense.
The newly constructed Big Ten will get to make its claim as the best (super)conference in the sport when it begins play this fall. It'll be settled one way or another on the field very soon.