Michigan assistant football coach Matt Weiss has been placed on leave amid an investigation by university police, ESPN reported Tuesday night.

The University of Michigan police department told ESPN it is investigating a “report of computer access crimes” allegedly committed last month at the team’s Schembechler Hall facility.

Weiss was hired as the Wolverines’ quarterbacks coach in February 2021. He added the title of co-offensive coordinator prior to the 2022 season. A Michigan athletic department spokesperson told ESPN that Weiss has not been around the team recently.

“I am aware of the ongoing investigation by the University of Michigan Police Department and fully cooperating with investigators,” Weiss said in a statement to ESPN. “I look forward to the matter being resolved. Out of respect for the integrity of the investigation, I will not have any further comment.”

Weiss earned a base salary of $850,000 this past season, with incentive bonuses that could push the total payout to approximately $1.25 million, according to ESPN.

“The University of Michigan Police Department is investigating a report of computer access crimes that occurred at Schembechler Hall during December 21-23, 2022,” UMPD deputy chief Crystal James told ESPN in a statement. “Since this is an ongoing investigation there is no additional information to share.”

Weiss worked for the NFL’s Ravens in various roles from 2009 to ’20.