Miami QB Cam Ward Makes College Football History in Pop-Tarts Bowl

Ward set the NCAA Division I record for the most career passing touchdowns.

Blake Silverman

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Ward warms up prior to the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Camping World Stadium.
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Ward warms up prior to the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Camping World Stadium. / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
University of Miami quarterback Cam Ward etched his name in record books during the Pop-Tarts Bowl on Saturday with a four-yard touchdown pass late in the first quarter to tie the game against Iowa State. Ward's throw was the 156th passing touchdown of his collegiate career, the most of any player in NCAA Division I history.

He passed Case Keenum who threw 155 touchdown passes for the University of Houston in 57 games from 2007 to '11.

The record-setting throw came on a nifty play action pass to wide receiver Jacolby George who was ready for the ball in the end zone.

He followed up the record-breaking moment with another touchdown pass in the second quarter, a 40-yard score to wideout Joshisa Trader. The second touchdown throw of the game marked the 157th of Ward's career.

Ward was an unranked recruit out of high school, starting his collegiate career with Incarnate Ward, where he played for two seasons and threw 71 touchdowns. He then transferred to Washington State in 2022 and threw 48 touchdowns over two years.

He transferred to Miami this year for his last season. He led the Hurricanes to a 10-2 record, nearly making the College Football Playoff. He finished fourth in voting for the Heisman Trophy this year behind Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty and the winner, Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter. Gabriel has 153 career touchdown throws.

Ward is set to hear his name called at the top of the 2025 NFL Draft, where he is considered a top quarterback prospect along with Colorado's Shedeur Sanders.

Miami hopes to end their season and Ward's collegiate career on a high note with a win in the Pop-Tarts Bowl, an internet sensation, against Iowa State on Saturday.

