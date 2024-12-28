Pop-Tarts Bowl Unveils Creative Twist to Goal Posts for Miami-Iowa State Clash
It's never an easy task to follow up an original hit with a sequel that lives up to the hype. But the 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl is sure giving it a try.
Following up the 2023 Pop-Tarts Bowl, which featured the first edible mascot in college football history, the 2024 edition is pulling out all the stops with creative breakfast pastry-themed elements on the football field. That includes the goal posts, which are brilliantly covered in Pop-Tarts wrapping around the padding.
Genius.
In addition to the goal posts, the Pop-Tarts Bowl also features an on-brand sprinkles design on the sidelines. And the Hurricanes and Cyclones will be cheered on by three different flavors of Pop-Tarts mascots, who will serve as options to be devoured by the winning team after the game.
The actual football in the Pop-Tarts Bowl should be a treat, too. Miami (10–2) is looking to prove it was snubbed from the College Football Playoff, and Iowa State (10–3) is trying to secure the first 11-win season in program history.
The 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl is scheduled to kick off Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.