Michael Irvin Thinks Travis Hunter Should Give NFL Teams Blunt Message Before Draft
Travis Hunter capped off his stellar junior season at Colorado by winning the Heisman Trophy. The 21-year-old was dominant on both sides of the ball as a wide receiver and cornerback and will likely be one of the first few names called at the 2025 NFL draft this April.
Now, the question that will come up for months leading up to that is a simple one—can he play both offense and defense at the professional level?
Hall of Famer Michael Irvin thinks Hunter should do just that and stated that he should tell NFL teams thinking about drafting him a simple message about his plans:
"If I’m Travis Hunter, all jokes aside, I’m putting it out right now—If you’re not letting me play both ways don’t draft me." Irvin said this week on FS1's Speak. "I fully intend to playing both ways in the National Football League."
The grind of the NFL is a lot different from the college level, with teams playing 17 regular season games. It will be interesting to see how whichever team drafts Hunter decides to play him because he has shown just how good he can be on either side of the ball.