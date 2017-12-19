Michigan will look to rebound in 2018 after a subpar 8–4 season saw the Wolverines miss out on a New Year's Six bowl.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh isn't quite on the hot seat yet, but a string of defeats to rivals Ohio State and Michigan State haven't gone unnoticed. Harbaugh is 1–2 against the Spartans and 0–3 against the Buckeyes since taking over at Michigan in 2015.

Michigan's biggest weakness this season has been quarterback play. After Wilton Speight went down with an injury early in the year, the Wolverines regressed with John O'Korn under center. O'Korn was eventually replaced by Brandon Peters, who showed signs of promise, but Peter sustained a concussion late in the season that kept him out of the Ohio State game. Ole Miss quarterback Shea Patterson recently announced he was transferring to Michigan.

Here's a look at Michigan's commitments so far for 2018. All ratings are courtesy of 247 Sports.

Otis Reese, OLB, Lee County (Ga.) - 4 stars (Committed)

Mustapha Muhammad, TE, Ridge Point (Texas) - 4 stars (Committed)

Myles Sims, CB, Westlake (Ga.) - 4 stars (Committed)

Joe Milton, PRO, Olympia (Fla.) - 4 stars (Committed)

Cameron McGrone, OLB, Lawrence Central (Ind.) - 4 stars (Committed)

Aidan Hutchinson, SDE, Divine Child (Mich.) - 4 stars (Committed)

Jalen Mayfield, OT, Catholic Central (Mich.) - 4 stars (Committed)

Ryan Hayes, OT, Traverse City West (Mich.) - 4 stars (Committed)

Christian Turner, RB, Buford (Ga.) - 3 stars (Committed)

Gemon Green, CB, DeSoto (Tx.) - 3 stars (Committed)

Kevin Doyle, PRO, St. John's College HS (Washington, D.C.) - 3 stars (Committed)

Sammy Faustin, CB, Naples (Fla.) - 3 stars (Committed)

Ben VanSumeren, ATH, Garber (Mich.) - 3 stars (Committed)

Taylor Upshaw, SDE, Braden River (Fla.) - 3 stars (Committed)

Luke Schoonmaker, TE, Hamden Hall (Conn.) - 3 stars (Committed)

Hassan Haskins, RB, Eureka Sr. (Mo.) - 3 stars (Committed)

German Green, S, DeSoto (Texas) - 3 stars (Committed)