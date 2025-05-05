Michigan Head Coach Sherrone Moore Expected to be Suspended During 2025 Season
Michigan Wolverines head football coach Sherrone Moore is expected to be suspended for two games of the 2025 season, according to a report from ESPN's Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel.
The anticipated suspension of Moore, which is self-imposed by the university, is related to the Connor Stalions advanced scouting saga in which the former staffer illegally recorded opponent signals.
Moore's suspension will not be two games to begin the season. The Wolverines open at home against New Mexico before traveling to Oklahoma in Week 2 to take on Moore's alma mater - the Sooners. Instead of skipping the opener and the high-profile matchup against OU, Moore will instead sit out Week 3 against Central Michigan and Week 4 against Nebraska.
Moore was Michigan's offensive coordinator in 2023 when Stalions was caught videorecording opposing teams' signals. Moore deleted a thread of 52 text messages with Stalions, which were uncovered as part of the investigation into the scheme.