SI

Michigan Head Coach Sherrone Moore Expected to be Suspended During 2025 Season

The self-imposed suspension is related to the Connor Stalions scouting scandal.

Mike McDaniel

Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore is expected to be suspended for the first two games of the 2025 college football season.
Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore is expected to be suspended for the first two games of the 2025 college football season. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

Michigan Wolverines head football coach Sherrone Moore is expected to be suspended for two games of the 2025 season, according to a report from ESPN's Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel.

The anticipated suspension of Moore, which is self-imposed by the university, is related to the Connor Stalions advanced scouting saga in which the former staffer illegally recorded opponent signals.

Moore's suspension will not be two games to begin the season. The Wolverines open at home against New Mexico before traveling to Oklahoma in Week 2 to take on Moore's alma mater - the Sooners. Instead of skipping the opener and the high-profile matchup against OU, Moore will instead sit out Week 3 against Central Michigan and Week 4 against Nebraska.

Moore was Michigan's offensive coordinator in 2023 when Stalions was caught videorecording opposing teams' signals. Moore deleted a thread of 52 text messages with Stalions, which were uncovered as part of the investigation into the scheme.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/College Football