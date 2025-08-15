NCAA Finalizes Punishments for Michigan in Conor Stallions Case
The NCAA released Michigan's list of punishments from the COI ruling on Friday regarding the ongoing Connor Stalions advanced scouting saga in which the former staffer illegally recorded opponent signals. ESPN's Pete Thamel and Dan Wetzel reported the news first.
"Michigan receives a significant fine, expected to be more than $20 million, from loss of postseason football revenue for the next two seasons," per Thamel's tweet.
"Michigan coach Sherrone Moore is given an additional game suspension, which is expected take place in 2026. The school already proposed a self-imposed a two-game ban for this upcoming season, which is slated for Week 3 and 4."
Moore will be suspended for two games during the 2025 season as well, the Week 3 game against Central Michigan and Week 4 game against Nebraska. Moore was Michigan's offensive coordinator in 2023 when Stalions was caught videorecording opposing teams' signals. Moore deleted a thread of 52 text messages with Stalions, which were uncovered as part of the investigation into the scheme.
Additionally, there will be a "10-year show-cause penalty for [former Michigan coach] Jim Harbaugh and an 8-year show-cause penalty for Connor Stalions." A show-cause will prevent both Harbaugh and Stalions from coaching in college football during that period.Harbaugh was already given a four-year show-cause last year for a separate punishment regarding COVID-19 recruiting violations, as well as Harbaugh's lack of cooperation with the investigation and presentation of false/misleading information related to the investigation.
Here's a look at the full list of punishments put on the Wolverines program.
An NCAA press conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET to further discuss the case.