Michigan RB Kalel Mullings Calls Ohio State 'Classless' for Reaction to Wolverines' Win
An instant classic between Ohio State and Michigan was marred by an ugly post-game skirmish at midfield, after Michigan players attempted to plant a Wolverines flag on Ohio State's logo. Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer ripped the flag from Michigan's Derrick Moore as the scuffle began, putting a damper on one of the biggest upsets in college football this season.
Running back Kalel Mullings has been a bright spot for a disappointing Michigan team this season, and he was key in the 13–10 win on Saturday, running for 116 yards and a touchdown on 32 carries. He addressed the ugly scene on the field, calling out Ohio State for being "classless" in how they handled the loss in a postgame interview with Fox's Jenny Taft.
"For such a great game, you hate to see stuff like that after the game," he said. "It's bad for the sport, bad for college football. At the end of the day, some people got to learn how to lose. You can't be fighting and stuff just 'cause you lost a game. We had 60 minutes, four quarters to do all that fighting."
"And now people want to talk and fight. That's wrong. It's bad for the game, classless in my opinion, and people have got to be better."
Michigan moves to 7–5 and wins a fourth consecutive game against Ohio State, the Wolverines' longest win streak in the series since 1988 to '91.
The Buckeyes fall to 10–2 with the loss, and will likely miss a Big Ten championship rematch with Oregon. Penn State will face the Ducks with a win over Maryland, while Indiana will do so with a win against Purdue and a Nittany Lions loss. Ohio State will sneak into the game if both IU and Penn State lose.