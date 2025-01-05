Michigan QB Davis Warren Says He Tore ACL in ReliaQuest Bowl Upset of Alabama
Michigan quarterback Davis Warren ended his 2024 on a high note—but it came at a cost.
In a Saturday afternoon social media post, Warren revealed that he tore his ACL during the Wolverines' 19–13 win over No. 11 Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Thursday.
"Celebrating a win and so proud of the way the boys finished this season!" Warren wrote. "I unfortunately suffered a torn ACL in the bowl game. Thanks to the Michigan faithful for all the support this season. Can’t wait to battle to be back on the field with my guys in (Ann Arbor, Mich.) and go blue!"
Warren struggled for much of this season, throwing seven touchdowns against nine interceptions as his Wolverines passed sparingly. However, he guided Michigan to two of its biggest wins of the season: a 13–10 upset of No. 2 Ohio State on Nov. 30 and its victory over the Crimson Tide.
The Wolverines, who will welcome prized recruit Bryce Underwood to their quarterback room this coming season, open their 2025 campaign against New Mexico on Aug. 30.