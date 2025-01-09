Mike Greenberg Recklessly Speculates Jerry Jones Wants to Hire One of the CFP Coaches
NFL coaching search season seems especially unhinged this year as a number of high profile teams and candidates are involved. Not content to just sit back and see what happens, everyone from Good Morning America to Get Up is trying to get involved in the speculation.
This morning on ESPN, Mike Greenberg threw out an idea with some serious conspiracy theory vibes about the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Longhorns' coach Steve Sarkisian. In Greenberg's own words he was "speculating, recklessly." And he was not alone.
"But I'm speculating, recklessly perhaps, the way this makes sense is if Jerry Jones has someone in mind that he wants to see if he can get," said Greenberg. "And if he can't get that person, he still wants Mike McCarthy. But what is the big thing that happens between now and January 14th. Steve Sarkisian's season might end and he might get an opportunity to have that conversation before the exclusive window."
If that sounds crazy like a fox, well, NFL insider Adam Schefter didn't exactly shoot down Greenberg's idea, saying that he believed Jerry Jones has a plan. He would like to know what that plan is, but he's pretty sure Jerry knows.
And then Dan Orlovsky took things a step further, suggesting teams might also be interested in Ryan Day or Marcus Freeman.
"I think many teams in the NFL are going to want to talk to some of the college football coaches in the College Football Playoff that are left if they lose," said Orlovsky. "I don't think it's just Sark. I think teams and the Cowboys could want to talk to Ryan Day. I think they could want to talk to Marcus Freeman. I think that the way the NFL is going is trending a little bit toward the younger coach."
if you want an idea of how quickly and violently the media can flip-flop on this stuff, the online ink is barely dry on stories about people wanting Ryan Day fired and analysts saying Ohio State would have to win the national championship to save his job. As of the taping of this episode of Get Up, Day and Ohio State have not won the title and yet people are now wondering if he'll leave on his own accord for the NFL.