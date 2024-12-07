Report: Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State Reach Agreement on Coach's Status With Program
Mike Gundy will remain the football coach at Oklahoma State after settling a reported contract "standoff" with the program on Saturday, following a disappointing 3–9 season.
Brett McMurphy of the Action Network reported that the two sides have agreed to a restructured contract, the details of which have not yet been disclosed. Oklahoma State outlet Pokes Report was the first to report that the two sides had reached a deal.
ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Friday that the school had requested that the Cowboys coach agree to a reworked deal, which was expected to feature a pay cut. The program had also discussed firing Gundy if he did not accept. Gundy is the 17th-highest paid head coach in the country, per USA Today's football coaching salaries database, and would be owed over $25 million if he was fired.
Gundy is in the process of reworking his coaching staff after the worst season of his tenure in Stillwater, and just the second losing season of his 20-year run with the program. After going 4–7 in his first year as Cowboys coach, Gundy posted 18 consecutive winning seasons, a streak that came to an end in 2024.
Offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn and defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo were both fired by the program on Wednesday.
Oklahoma State was picked to finish third in the Big 12 in the conference's preseason poll, with 14 votes to win the league. Instead, the Cowboys finished 0–9 in Big 12 play, the only program in the now-16-team conference to finish with less than two wins.