Mike Norvell Angrily Tosses Florida Flag That Was Planted at Midfield Following Loss
Florida State lost the final game of its season on Saturday night at home against Florida by a final score of 31–11.
The Seminoles finished their season 2-10 after going 13-1 a season ago. The program was undoubtedly one of the biggest disappointments of the college football season.
As Florida State saw its season come mercilessly to an end, several Gators players took it upon themselves to plant their team's flag at midfield following the road win in Tallahassee. As expected, the Seminoles didn't take too kindly to the gesture, and neither did Florida State head coach Mike Norvell—who was seen picking up the flag and angrily throwing it across the field.
Norvell and Florida head coach Billy Napier exchanged some words following the flag plant, but eventually shook hands and walked off the field. It didn't appear that Norvell was too happy with the proceedings.
For Napier and the Gators, it is off to a bowl game as one of the most improved teams in the country over the final six weeks of the season.
For Norvell and the Seminoles, it's back to the drawing board to ensure that a rivalry loss like this doesn't happen again.