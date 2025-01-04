P.J. Fleck Receives Mayo Bath From Secret Celebrity After Minnesota's Mayo Bowl Win
P.J. Fleck is going to want to hit the showers in Charlotte on Friday night very soon.
In the minutes after the Minnesota Gophers' 24–10 win over the Virginia Tech Hokies in the 2025 Duke's Mayo Bowl, Fleck received the honor of the traditional mayonnaise dousing.
Fleck initially pulled out a cap to shield his bald head from the mayo, but he ripped it off and threw it away soon after, receiving roaring applause from the fans in attendance at Bank of America Stadium.
During the game, Nicole Auerbach of NBC Sports reported that there was an "actual celebrity" dressed and performing as Tubby, the Duke's Mayo mascot, throughout the game. That was revealed to be Flavor Flav, much to the delight of the 44-year-old Fleck.
"Yeah, boyeeeeeeee," Fleck yelled into the microphone with Flavor Flav.
Fleck is the fourth coach to get doused by mayonnaise since the formerly known Belk Bowl became the Duke's Mayo Bowl in 2020, joining South Carolina's Shane Beamer, Maryland's Mike Locksley and West Virginia's Neal Brown.
Wisconsin's Paul Chryst, the winning coach of the inaugural Mayo Bowl in 2020, did not receive a mayo bath because Bank of America Stadium refused the idea due to concerns about mayonnaise on the field.