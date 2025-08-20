Missouri Tigers Coach Outlines Plan at Quarterback for Season Opener
Penn State transfer Beau Pribula and redshirt junior quarterback Sam Horn will both play in Missouri's season opener against Central Arkansas, according to a report from ESPN's Chris Low.
Pribula and Horn have been locked in a battle for the starting quarterback job that has been neck-and-neck throughout camp. Per Low, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz would like to see how both quarterbacks play with live game reps as he continues to evaluate the position moving forward.
Pribula, who was rotated into the lineup throughout the regular season a year ago in the red zone for Penn State, infamously entered the transfer portal in the middle of the College Football Playoff. Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin blamed the NCAA transfer portal calendar and understood the decision by Pribula, especially with starter Drew Allar back in the fold heading into this season for Penn State.
Horn has spent the first three seasons of his career backing up Brady Cook. He has played in four games, completing three of his eight passing attempts for 54 yards with one touchdown and one interception.