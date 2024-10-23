Missouri Star Running Back Nate Noel Ruled Out Ahead of Showdown vs. Alabama
Noel is set to miss the SEC matchup with a foot injury.
In this story:
No. 21 Missouri will be without star running back Nate Noel for Saturday's matchup against No. 15 Alabama due to a foot injury, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.
Noel's foot injury is not expected to keep him out long term, but he will not practice this week and will be reevaluated after the team's bye week on Nov. 2.
Noel has rushed for a team lead 503 yards and two touchdowns this season after transferring to Missouri from Appalachian State in the transfer portal. He's averaging 5.9 yards per carry this season for the one-loss Tigers.
Saturday's game in Tuscaloosa is an important one foe both Missouri and Alabama as both programs look to stay in contention in the SEC.
Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.
More of the Latest Around College Football
Published