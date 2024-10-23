SI

Missouri Star Running Back Nate Noel Ruled Out Ahead of Showdown vs. Alabama

Noel is set to miss the SEC matchup with a foot injury.

Mike McDaniel

Missouri Tigers star Nate Noel will be unavailable for Saturday's key SEC matchup vs. Alabama.
Missouri Tigers star Nate Noel will be unavailable for Saturday's key SEC matchup vs. Alabama. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

No. 21 Missouri will be without star running back Nate Noel for Saturday's matchup against No. 15 Alabama due to a foot injury, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Noel's foot injury is not expected to keep him out long term, but he will not practice this week and will be reevaluated after the team's bye week on Nov. 2.

Noel has rushed for a team lead 503 yards and two touchdowns this season after transferring to Missouri from Appalachian State in the transfer portal. He's averaging 5.9 yards per carry this season for the one-loss Tigers.

Saturday's game in Tuscaloosa is an important one foe both Missouri and Alabama as both programs look to stay in contention in the SEC.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.

More of the Latest Around College Football

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/College Football