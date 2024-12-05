Mountain West Commissioner Says Boise State, UNLV Both Deserving of CFP Bye
Should No. 10 Boise State win the Mountain West championship Friday, it appears almost certain that the Broncos will earn a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff—and its attendant bowl trip, likely to the Fiesta Bowl.
But what if they lose? Their opponent—No. 20 UNLV—nearly beat them on Oct. 25, falling 29–24 in Las Vegas.
Taking a spin at politicking Thursday afternoon, Mountain West commissioner Gloria Nevarez told reporters that both Boise State and the Rebels are deserving of a bye, regardless of what happens Friday.
"(The conference champion), whoever they are, deserves a bye," Nevarez told Shaun Goodwin of the Idaho Statesman.
Compared to some of the politicking that has happened elsewhere in the college football landscape, Nevarez’s comments are pretty tame.
The Broncos appear to be in good shape from that standpoint, but UNLV might have a more difficult road. The Rebels would presumably have to leap one of No. 15 Arizona State, No. 16 Iowa State and No. 17 Clemson depending on how Saturday's games shake out.
Either way, it's been a sorely needed positive on-field year for the Mountain West as it deals with an uncertain future.