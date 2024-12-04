SMU, Iowa State ADs Trade Barbs Over CFP Résumés After Latest Rankings
College football's regular season is over, and now, after Tuesday's College Football Playoff rankings release, the picture for those 12 coveted seeds is coming into focus, though not without controversy. A pair of athletic directors whose programs can clinch spots during this weekend's conference championships got into it over their programs' respective résumés on social media after the rankings were released.
The SMU Mustangs moved up to No. 8 in Tuesday's rankings. SMU can clinch a bid—and likely the No. 3 seed in the tournament, which comes with a first-round bye—with an ACC championship win over Clemson. Iowa State came in at No. 16 on Tuesday, but should control its own destiny in the Big 12 championship against No. 15 Arizona State. The five high-ranked conference champions receive automatic bids to the Playoff, and the Cyclones or Sun Devils would currently be in line to earn the fifth of those spots.
Cyclones athletic director Jamie Pollard believes his team should be getting more credit from the selection committee, and chose to take a shot at a number of teams' résumés, including that of SMU, to make the argument.
"Disappointing that strength of schedule clearly does not matter for SMU, Indiana and Boise State," Pollard posted to X. "Message is clear - win as many games as possible regardless of who you play. Time to rethink non-conference scheduling. Very different standards than the basketball committee."
That drew a sharp response from his SMU counterpart Rick Hart, who was eager to compare nonconference slates.
Pollard quickly responded, pointing out that SMU avoided four of the top five teams behind them in the ACC standings during the regular season.
"Beat Clemson Saturday and I will respect your ranking," he said.
Hart closed the back-and-forth saying that SMU will continue to "control what we can control."
Ultimately, both the Mustangs and Cyclones can do just that and make the field, which is more than most teams, like bubble squads Alabama and Miami, can say entering conference championship weekend.