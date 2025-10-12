AP Top 25 Poll: Indiana Earns Highest Ranking in Program History With Win Over Oregon
We have some major movement in college football's latest AP Top 25 poll, as two of the nation's top 10 teams and four of the top 15 suffered losses on Saturday.
While the most noteworthy upset was Curt Cignetti's Indiana Hoosiers taking down Dan Lanning's Oregon Ducks (and earning their highest AP ranking in program history), Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns were also able to get themselves back on the map and into the Top 25 again with a win over the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Rivalry.
Elsewhere in the NCAA, Penn State shocked the world by firing James Franklin, Oregon State parted ways with Trent Bay after an 0-7 start, and Georgia's Kirby Smart got away with calling a timeout that he said he didn't in the Bulldogs' win over Auburn.
Here's a look at the latest AP Top 25 rankings:
Rank
Team
Change From Last Week
1.
Ohio State Buckeyes
None
2.
Miami Hurricanes
None
3.
Indiana Hoosiers
+4
4.
Texas A&M Aggies
+1
5.
Ole Miss Rebels
-1
6.
Alabama Crimson Tide
+2
7.
Texas Tech Red Raiders
+2
8.
Oregon Ducks
-5
9.
Georgia Bulldogs
+1
10.
LSU Tigers
+1
11.
Tennessee Volunteers
+1
12.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
+1
13.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
+3
14.
Oklahoma Sooners
-8
15.
BYU Cougars
+3
16.
Missouri Tigers
-2
17.
Vanderbilt Commodores
+3
18.
Virginia Cavaliers
+1
19.
South Florida Bulls
+5
20.
USC Trojans
New to Top 25
21.
Texas Longhorns
New to Top 25
22.
Memphis Tigers
+1
23.
Utah Utes
New to Top 25
24.
Cincinnati Bearcats
New to Top 25
25.
Nebraska Cornhuskers
New to Top 25