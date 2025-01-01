NFL GMs Still Believe Penn State QB Drew Allar Could Enter 2025 Draft
Penn State quarterback Drew Allar announced earlier in December that he'll be returning to State College in 2025 for his senior season, forgoing the opportunity to enter the NFL draft. Despite that declaration, it seems some NFL front offices have maintained the belief that Allar will ultimately enter the 2025 draft.
According to The Athletic's draft analyst Dane Bugler, there are several NFL GMs who think a strong showing in the College Football Playoff could lead to Allar entering April's draft. Bugler reports that multiple NFL teams are still "heavily" scouting Allar as if he'll be in the class of 2025.
Allar is certainly an intriguing NFL quarterback prospect. The junior stands in at 6'5" and 236 pounds, measurements that would certainly excite professional scouts. He's had an excellent season in 2024, throwing for 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing a career-high 68.5% of his passes for 3,021 yards. He had a strong showing in '23, too, when he threw 25 TDs to just two interceptions.
It's not out of the question that Allar would be a first-round pick in 2025 if he declared for the draft. Of course, if he did opt to turn pro, it would leave the Nittany Lions without a bonafide starting quarterback next season after backup Beau Pribula transferred to Missouri.
Allar has made no indication that he's reconsidering his decision to return to Penn State, though Bugler reported that some front offices aren't ruling out the possibility just yet.