Penn State Starting QB Drew Allar Makes Decision on Senior Season
Penn State QB Drew Allar will reportedly return as the Nittany Lion's signal caller for the 2025-26 school year, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Monday. Thamel said Allar informed the school's coaching staff of his choice.
The news comes not even a day after PSU backup QB Beau Pribula announced his intention to enter the NCAA transfer portal ahead of the first round of College Football Playoffs this Saturday.
Allar also seemed to comment on Thamel's report with a subsequent post on social media, although his note did not include an explicit confirmation or denial of the news.
"This season has been the most fun I've ever had in my entire life playing football and I'm so proud of what we've accomplished as a team," Allar wrote. "I know there's still more work to do which is why I look forward to making more memories with my teammates this year and beyond. But right now we are solely focused on the opportunity we have as a team in front of us. We are!"
A former five-star recruit who has spent all three years of college football career with Penn State, Allar has thrown for 2,864 yards, 21 touchdowns, and seven interceptions so far this year. If he does indeed stay in the blue-and-white next season, it will be great news for PSU, especially considering Pribula's exit.
We'll get another chance to see Allar in action this Saturday, when the Nittany Lions host the SMU Mustangs in the first round of the College Football Playoffs.