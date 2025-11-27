SI

Nick Saban Expresses Confidence in Ex-Assistant's Candidacy for Penn State Head Coaching Job

Saban is confident that his former assistant would do a great job in Happy Valley.

Nick Saban is confident that Brian Daboll would be a great fit at Penn State.
Penn State has yet to hire a new head coach after firing James Franklin following a three-game slide in mid-October.

As the regular season draws to a close across college football, time is ticking for the Nittany Lions, who like other schools with open jobs, are looking to hire a new coach sooner rather than later.

One potential candidate for the job is former Giants head coach Brian Daboll, who is also a former offensive coordinator for Nick Saban at Alabama. Saban was asked about Daboll's potential candidacy in Happy Valley on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, and offered a strong endorsement for his former assistant.

"I love Brian Daboll and he did a great job here for us," Saban told McAfee. "I think it was a tough situation with the Giants, but he's a very good coach. He's a bright guy, a good recruiter, relates to players, a good teacher, good offensive mind. He'll put together a strong staff. I think that would be an outstanding hire."

Whoever replaces Franklin at Penn State will have plenty of resources to work with, as the Nittany Lions have one of the top football budgets in the Big Ten.

